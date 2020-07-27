Quarantine Order Blindsides Britons Returning From Spain

LONDON — Often criticized for a slow response to the coronavirus, the British government moved quickly this weekend to impose a quarantine on anyone arriving from Spain, after a spike in Covid-19 cases there.

But this speed brought disarray to thousands of Britons, blindsiding those who have already gone to Spain and embarrassing Britain’s transportation secretary, Grant Shapps. He is responsible for aviation policy but learned of the quarantine while on his own vacation.

In Spain.

The abrupt decision means that Mr. Shapps, like others who left Britain assuming that they could return without restrictions will be required to isolate themselves for 14 days.

Many who were about to depart Britain have been forced to rethink their plans. Some flights to Spain were canceled. And even those planning to head elsewhere were reminded that quarantine rules can change overnight.