Prince Harry’s ex Cressida Bonas marries Harry Wentworth-Stanley in private ceremony

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has married her fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a private ceremony.

The Winchester-born actress, 31, who famously dated the Duke of Sussex, 35, for three years, exchanged vows with Mr Wentworth-Stanley, the estate agent son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, over the weekend.

The couple, who are thought to have cancelled their original plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, tied the knot in a countryside ceremony attended by family including the bride’s brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, who shared a photograph of the happy couple on Instagram.

The snap shows the newlyweds ‘riding off into the sunset’ on horseback and was set to the song What A Wonderful World by Louis Armstrong.

It comes just a week after Cressida’s close friend Princess Beatrice married property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a surprise secret service in Windsor.

Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas has married her fiancé Harry Wentworth-Stanley in a private ceremony. This photo was shared by her brother Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe

The socialite announced her engagement to the estate agent in August last year, popping the question with a stunning ruby ring during a trip to the US

Details of Cressida and Harry’s wedding are not known but the photo shows the bride riding the horse with her white sleeveless wedding dress pulled up over her knees. The groom is dressed in a navy suit.

Cressida has previously spoken of her desire to have a low-key wedding and it appears she was granted her wish.

There currently are a maximum of 30 people allowed at weddings in England. It is not known how many guests were invited to the ceremony but the couple both come from large families that would quickly make up the numbers.

Cressida is the only child of 1960s ‘It’ Girl Lady Mary-Gaye Georgiana Lorna Curzon and her third husband, Old Harrovian entrepreneur Jeffrey Bonas.

The actress has three half-brothers from her father Jeffrey Bonas’ first marriage, George, Charles and Henry Bonas. Meanwhile her mother has four children to her first two husbands: Pandora Cooper-Key, daughter of Esmond Cooper-Key, and sculptor Georgiana Anstruther, Isabella Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, and Jacobi Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe, the children of property developer John Anstruther-Gough-Calthorpe. Isabella is married to Sir Richard Branson’s son Sam.

Harry is the second child of Nick-Wentworth-Stanley and his first wife Clare, now Marchioness of Milford Haven. His older brother James Wentworth-Stanley, took his own life in 2006 at the age of 21, and he has a younger sister, Louisa, born in 1993.

In May Cressida hinted that their original wedding had to be postponed due to the current crisis, posting a snap as she and Harry posed in front of an ‘Auto-wed’ machine in fancy dress

Who is Cressida Bonas’ new husband Harry Wentworth-Stanley? Cressida and Harry, pictured in 2017, dated in university before rekindling their romance after her split from Prince Harry Harry Wentworth-Stanley, an associate director at estate agents Savills, is the son of Nick Wentworth-Stanley, a debonair Old Etonian, and Clare, now the Marchioness of Milford Haven, who acquired the title upon her second marriage to Harry’s stepfather, the Marquess of Milford Haven. Before his relationship with his now wife became official, Harry, who is dashingly handsome and 6ft 4in tall, was regarded as one of London’s most eligible bachelors. He inherited his looks from his mother, Clare, a beauty who remains stunning. There was a brother, James, four years his senior, and younger sister Louisa. When Harry was a child, his mother and father divorced. In 1997, Clare married George, Marquess of Milford Haven, a cousin of the Queen, himself divorced with two children. The family settled at Great Trippetts, an estate set in 1,000 acres in the Sussex Downs. For a , life was perfect. Clare stayed on good terms with her former husband, Nick Wentworth-Stanley, who went on to marry Dutch beauty Millie Brenninkmeyer, with whom he had three more children. Shortly before Christmas 2006, the Marquess and Marchioness and their children went to stay with Nick and his wife in Worcestershire. James, Harry’s elder brother, was recovering from a relatively minor procedure. The operation was a success, but James had become very anxious in the days that followed. Harry Wentworth-Stanley, an associate director at estate agents Savills, is the son of Nick Wentworth-Stanley, a debonair Old Etonian, and Clare, now the Marchioness of Milford Haven, who acquired the title upon her second marriage to Harry’s stepfather, the Marquess of Milford Haven. Pictured, the Marquess and Marchioness in 2017 One evening, the family were gathered in the house when they heard a shot fired. They rushed outside to find James lying dead. The family was shattered by the tragedy. Clare was floored by her son’s suicide. Touchingly, it was Harry, then 17, who helped her through it. She said in an interview 18 months after James’ death: ‘For the sake of the other children, you have to set an example. If you are strong, it gives them permission to be strong. If you fall to bits, they will. Harry’s father is Nick Wentworth-Stanley, pictured, a debonair Old Etonian ‘The day after James died, his brother Harry said his biggest fear was that it would destroy me, and that would destroy everything else. It suddenly made me feel how important I was.’ The couple had a serious relationship when they were both students at Leeds University. The couple were known to their crowd — for reasons that aren’t entirely clear — as ‘Water-Cress’. The romance petered out when he took off for a gap year to Argentina in 2011 after graduating. Friends have previously said Cressida wasn’t quite over Harry when another Harry — Prince Harry himself — began pursuing her in the summer of 2012 and a romance began. There were concerts, rugby matches, skiing trips and cosy nights in at Kensington Palace. However the couple split in 2014 after three years together. The following year Harry Wentworth-Stanley and Cressida were photographed on a Valentine’s Day date, although their relationship became public and official in 2017. In August last year Harry proposed while on a trip to the US and the couple’s smiles in the Instagram announcement told followers all they needed to know about their love for each other.

His father went onto have three more children with his second wife, Mille Brenninkmeyer, while his mother, now Marchioness of Milford Haven, inherited two stepchildren on her marriage to the Queen’s cousin, George Mountbatten.

Cressida, who appeared in this year’s ITV drama White House Farm, announced her engagement to estate agent Harry in August 2019. The couple first dated while studying at university before rekindling their romance in 2017.

In May she hinted that their original wedding had to be postponed due to the current crisis, posting a snap as she and Harry posed in front of an ‘Auto-wed’ machine in fancy dress outfits.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Cressida wished her beau a happy birthday before commenting: ‘Well, if all else fails there’s always Auto Wed…! Happy birthday my heart. #OneDay.’

Cressida and Prince Harry broke up in 2015 after she was said to have struggled with the pressure of royal life during her romance with the Queen’s grandson. Pictured, in March 2014

The actress has previously revealed how her ‘dream day’ was a small, non-traditional wedding not in a church – the complete opposite to her ex-boyfriend’s nuptials. Pictured: Cressida at Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle in May 2018

In January, Cressida opened up about her plans for the big day, revealing she wanted to have a ‘small’ non-traditional ceremony.

Writing in The Spectator, she said she ‘upset’ her father by telling him she planned to get hitched under a tree, saying: ‘He looked at me as if I had completely lost the plot, then he insisted that we say our vows in a church.’

She said she was stunned that everyone around her seemed to have ‘very strong opinions’ about her wedding, but she disagreed with ‘nearly all of them’.

The actress said she dreamed of having a small wedding, before realising her guest list, combined with her fiancé’s, comes to 120 people in total.

Her desired big day is almost the exact opposite of ex-boyfriend Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan in May 2018.

The royal couple had a huge ceremony at Windsor Chapel, with more than 2,000 guests in attendance, including Cressida.

Cressida and Prince Harry broke up in 2015 after she was said to have struggled with the pressure of royal life during her romance with the Queen’s grandson.

A royal romance: Cressida Bonas’ relationship with Prince Harry

After his seven-year relationship with Zimbabwean beauty Chelsy Davy came to an end, Prince Harry found love with Cressida Bonas.

The couple reportedly started dating in May 2012 after being introduced by Princess Eugenie, the prince’s cousin and a close friend of Cressida’s. Sparks are thought to have flown between Harry, then 28, and Cressida, then 23, at The Valley festival in the grounds of the Hampshire estate of Harry’s friend Arthur Landon.

In the July of that year Harry and Cressida were spotted partying in Mayfair after the star-studded premiere of summer blockbuster Batman: The Dark Knight Rises.

Things were definitely heating up because the following month they were both invited to Sam Branson’s birthday party on his father Sir Richard Branson’s private Necker Island in the Caribbean. Sam is married to Isabella Calthorpe, Cressida’s half-sister, and enjoys a close relationship with his sister-in-law.

However the couple reportedly hit a rocky patch just shortly after the trip away, when photos emerged showing Prince Harry naked on a Las Vegas holiday.

Despite the blip, Harry and Cressida remained together and reportedly wrote to each other frequently when the prince was deployed to Afghanistan in September 2012 for his second tour.

Certainly the bond between them was evident when they were spotted canoodling on the slopes of a Swiss ski resort in February 2013.

The couple chose to stay largely out of the spotlight and took steps not to be photographed together, such as arriving separately to the wedding of Lady Melissa Percy and Thomas van Straubenzee, Harry’s close childhood friend, at Alnwick, Northumberland.

The summer of fun continued with trips to Glastonbury and Womad festival in Wiltshire, as well as an outing to watch Mumford and Sons at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. Their dates that autumn included watching The Book of Mormon on the West End and a James Blunt gig.

In one of the greatest shows of the seriousness of their relationship, in October 2013 Cressida was invited to spend the weekend at Sandringham, the Queen’s private Norfolk home. The support of his grandmother was a sign that the prince was committed to Cressida.

Months later the couple once again spent a weekend with the Bransons, this at the family’s home in Kidlignton, Oxfordshire.

The couple appeared to be going from strength to strength because in March 2014 Cressida joined Prince Harry at an official engagement for the first . She was in the crowd to support him when he launched the WE Day UK young people’s charity event with a speech at Wembley Arena.

That same week the couple famously watched England take on Wales in a Six Nations match at Twickenham and were photographed putting on a romantic display in the stands.

However the romance wasn’t to last. In April 2014, just a month after the couple returned from a skiing trip to Kazakhstan, sources close to Harry and Cressida had split but remained on good terms.

The pair continued to run in similar social circles, popping up at some of the same society events and weddings.

Indeed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even invited Cressida – and Chelsy Davy – to their wedding in May 2018.