Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Thought the Queen Pushed Them Out With Christmas Speech Snub

‘Finding Freedom’, a book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to exit British royal family, also claims that Meghan ‘was disappointed that she and Kate hadn’t bonded over the position they shared.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle apparently were left hurt by the snub during Queen’s high-profile Christmas speech. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “noticeably absent” from the family photos that were displayed surrounding the Queen as she spoke in the video from Buckingham Palace.

While Prince William’s family and Harry’s father Prince Charles were featured in the potraits, there wasn’t any picture featuring Harry and Meghan. According to an extract of “Finding Freedom” published in The Times of London, the couple perceived as as proof they were being pushed out of the royal family.

The book claimed that they had “long been sidelined by the institution” of the monarchy, and the snub only made them think that they were “not a fundamental part of its future.”

“For Harry and Meghan, it had been yet another sign that they needed to consider their own path,” authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in the book.

Also in the book, the authors claimed that as Harry and William’s relationship grew apart due to the latter’s concerns about his brother’s relationship with Meghan, William’s wife Kate Middleton “did little to bridge the divide” between the brothers. “She was fiercely loyal to her husband and his family,” the book stated.

It is said that “the gap between the brothers only widened” after Harry and Meghan’s marriage in 2018. “William and Kate’s feelings seemed obvious to the Sussexes that summer and beyond. Among all the friends and family Harry and Meghan hosted at their house in Oxfordshire between May 2018 and March 2019, the Cambridges failed to visit,'” the book added.

“Meghan would agree with the assessment that the duchesses were not the best of friends. Their relationship hadn’t progressed much since she was Harry’s girlfriend. Although Meghan might have understood Kate’s wariness to strike up a meaningful friendship, they were still no closer by the time she was a fellow senior working member of the royal family and the wife of William’s brother. Flowers for her birthday were nice, but Meghan would far rather have had Kate check in on her during the most difficult times with the press,” the book said.

Despite that, Kate and Meghan “were not at war with each other either.” According to the authors, “Meghan was disappointed that she and Kate hadn’t bonded over the position they shared, but she wasn’t losing sleep over it. According to a source, Kate felt they didn’t have much in common ‘other than the fact that they lived at Kensington Palace.’ ”

In response to the book, a representative for Harry and Meghan said to Entertainment Tonight, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to ‘Finding Freedom’. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting.”