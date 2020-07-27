President’s spokesperson Khusela Diko takes leave of absence in face of PPE procurement scandal

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko has taken a leave of absence from all her roles in government, pending investigations into allegations involving her and her husband and tender regulations in the Gauteng Department of Health.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu said Diko had requested the Presidency to allow her to take leave of absence.

“The Minister in the Presidency, who is her immediate supervisor, as well as the President of the Republic, [has] accepted her request for leave of absence whilst the allegations are being investigated. The Presidency has appointed Mr Tyrone Seale to act in the position of spokesperson to the president whilst Ms Diko is on leave.”

Sunday Independent reported that a R125-million personal protective equipment (PPE) contract was allegedly awarded to disputed AmaBhaca king, Madzikane II Thandisizwe Diko, who is her husband.

Diko and her husband maintain the money was never paid to his company and the contract was never finalised, Sunday Times previously reported.

More to follow.