Police race to scene after toddler falls from flat window

A toddler has been rushed to hospital after plunging from the window of a flat.

Police and paramedics were called to Poplar in East London shortly before 7pm this evening.

The Mirror reports the child is thought to have fallen a residential block above a parade of shops.

The child was taken to a major trauma unit but there were no details of their injuries.

Met Police and London Ambulance Service crews were scrambled to the scene.

Police wrote on Twitter : “Police called at 18:54hrs to East India Dock Road #Poplar#E14 to reports of a child fallen from height from a residential building.

“Officers attended with LAS. The child, believed to be a toddler, has been taken to hospital – we await a condition update.

“Officers remain on scene & road closures are in place at junction with Chrisp Street and Newby Place.

“Motorists should use other routes. Any witnesses or those with dash cam footage should call police ref CAD 6419/27 July.”

A London Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed paramedics were called to East India Dock Road shortly before 7pm.

He added: “We sent an incident response officer and two ambulances to the scene.

“We also dispatched a unit from our hazardous area response team and London’s Air Ambulance.

“Crews treated a child at the scene and took them to a major trauma centre by road.”