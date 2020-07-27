Players could have salaries withheld if engaging in ‘high-risk conduct’

As part of the agreement for the 2020 season, the NFL instituted a series of policies that will dictate what players can do during their free time. Under these new policies, players will be forbidden from specific off-field activities where there are gatherings of more than 15 people.

Given the increased risk of exposure to the coronavirus at mass gatherings, the NFL outlined six off-field restrictions. If a player is in violation of any one restriction, they could be at risk of significant discipline.

Attending an indoor night club with more than 15 people.

Visiting an indoor bar, other than to pick up food, with more than 15 people.

Going to an indoor concert or entertainment event with 15-plus persons present.

Attending a major sporting event (other than applicable NFL events) with more than 15 people there.

Attending an indoor religious service with more than 25% of the building at capacity.

Not only will the player be subject to potential discipline from the league, but their NFL club could use it as grounds to withhold their pay for that season.

If a player tests positive for COVID-19, the team could use contact tracing to determine where they were during the possible window in which they were infected. If the team believes the player was infected at an event that violates the high-risk policy, it could then challenge to put them on the non-football injury list, which would free them from paying the player for the 2020 season.

The rule will likely draw significant pushback from players, but it highlights the risks facing the upcoming season. NFL players will need to be extremely cautious in their personal time to maximize the chances that a full, 17-week regular season is played.