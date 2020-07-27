Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg: Tottenham edge closer to Southampton signing | Football News





Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wants to join Tottenham

Tottenham are edging closer to a deal to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton.

Spurs are said to have offered £15m for the Denmark midfielder in negotiations so far.

The Saints value Hojbjerg at £25m but Spurs are also discussing a permanent deal for right-back Kyle Walker-Peters to move the other way.

1:03 Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl previously said Hojbjerg will only be sold if a deal is a ‘win-win situation’ Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl previously said Hojbjerg will only be sold if a deal is a ‘win-win situation’

Walker-Peters has been on loan on the south coast and Southampton are interested in buying him but believe the price has to be right.

News has been told Southampton have also been alerted to the potential availability of West Ham right-back Ryan Fredericks.

Everton are also interested in Hojbjerg and are said to have offered a deal rising to £19m so far, but News has been told Hojbjerg wants to join Tottenham.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5. A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm.