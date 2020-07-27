Pet cat first animal to test positive for COVID-19 in UK

UK health authorities have confirmed a positive COVID-19 test result for a pet cat – the first animal in the country to officially be found with coronavirus .

The cat was initially diagnosed with feline herpes virus, a common respiratory problem in cats. The sample was tested further as part of a research program, where lab results found it was also infected with SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19 in people).

Public Health England Medical Director Yvonne Doyle said that current evidence suggested the virus had been spread from the pet’s owners to the animal.

She said the case “should not be a cause for alarm”, and gave the following health guidance:

“In line with the general advice on fighting coronavirus, you should wash your hands regularly, including before and after contact with animals.”

﻿ The government statement stressed that there is “no evidence to suggest that the animal was involved in transmission of the disease to its owners or that pets or other domestic animals are able to transmit the virus to people.”

Since the infection was confirmed last week, on July 22, both the animal and its owners have made a full recovery, the statement said.

Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss called the feline case a “rare event”, and said authorities would continue to keep a close eye on the situation.

The first human-to-animal transmission of coronavirus was confirmed in Hong Kong lat the end of February, in a pet Pomeranian dog .

A pet dog and three house cats were diagnosed with the virus in mid-May in the Netherlands.

The World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) recommends that anyone who has or suspects they have coronavirus limits their interactions with animals – or wears a mask during necessary care.

Basic hygiene measures recommended for people with pets generally during the pandemic include washing hands before and after preparing food, avoiding licking or kissing, and avoiding sharing food.

More information on the latest updates and science around COVID-19 in animals can be found on the the OIE website .

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800 512 348.