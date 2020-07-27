Home World News Person who fell from boat into Aurora Reservoir is taken to local...

Person who fell from boat into Aurora Reservoir is taken to local hospital

Matilda Coleman
A person who fell out of a boat into the Aurora Reservoir on Monday night was pulled from the water by emergency responders and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses reported seeing a “distressed” person fall out of a boat at about 7:20 p.m. and authorities were summoned to help.

Aurora Fire Rescue and the South Metro Fire Rescue Dive Team responded to conduct a search of the reservoir and the victim was pulled from the water.

The victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

