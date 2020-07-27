‘P-Valley’ Renewed for Season 2 at Starz

The Pynk is in the pink.

Starz has renewed its strip-club drama P-Valley for Season 2, the network announced Monday.

The series, from playwright Katori Hall, is based on Hall’s play P—y Valley and follows the exotic dancers at a Mississippi gentlemen’s establishment called The Pynk. Its ensemble cast includes Brandee Evans, Nico Annan, J. Alphonse Nicholson and Elarica Johnson.

“P-Valley has quickly become this summer’s newest must-see television series as critics and audiences alike are taken up by the authentic and compelling characters that make The Pynk come alive,” Christina Davis, president of original programming at Starz, said via statement.”Katori has delivered a provocative drama that looks beyond the glitz and into the hearts and minds of these fully realized and compelling characters, exploring them through a female gaze that invites the audience to take a walk in their stilettos. We know Katori has a lot of incredible stories to tell and a lot in store for these women in a second season.”

P-Valley premiered on July 12 to 261,000 total viewers (in Live+Same day numbers), and dipped just a bit in Week 2. Among Starz’s current slate of dramas, it ranks third in the demo (with a 0.07, trailing Outlander and American Gods), while placing No. 5 in total audience (lagging behind The Spanish Princess and The Girlfriend Experience).

The cabler also notes that viewership via the Starz app grows the audience by 37 percent, and that P-Valley ranks in the Top 5 of all premium series among African American households.