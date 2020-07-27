NSW South Coast without power, minor flooding east coast low

NSW’s South Coast is experiencing minor flooding and almost 15,000 properties are without power as a deep low lashes the east coast.

The town of Sussex Inlet is currently experiencing minor flooding, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting the St Georges Basin to reach a peak of 1.1 metres about 1am tomorrow.

Residents in flood prone areas are being advised to secure loose items on their properties and motorists have been reminded not to drive through floodwaters.

Houses on the precipice of the ocean’s wave at Wamberal, NSW. ()

A tree down in Lane Cove, on Sydney’s lower north shore. ()

Meanwhile Endeavour Energy has said it is working hard to restore power 14,500 properties in the Shoalhaven area as gale force winds and heavy rainfall bring down powerlines.

“More than 200 electrical hazards on the Endeavour Energy network have been reported since this morning,” a spokesperson for Endeavour Energy said.

“Unfortunately this means that some customers will be without power overnight due to the scale of the damage, ongoing bad weather and road closures from flooding.

“Customers currently without power should make suitable arrangements based on their individual needs and circumstances. People who have home medical equipment should check their battery supply and consider acting on their back up plan.”

Residents from Wollongong to Sydney have also been warned to brace for potential power outages as the weather system makes its way north.

Terrigal Beach at Wamberal on NSW Central Coast. An east coast low has started to bring powerful and large surf conditions to an already badly damaged coastline (SMH / Nick Moir)

A bus in Newcastle stranded in flood waters. ()

Newcastle was hit by heavy rains overnight. ()

Meantime, flash flooding was reported in parts of Sydney and Newcastle overnight with more warnings in place today.

Large and powerful surf conditions are expected to create hazardous seas for surfers, swimmers and rock fishing.

The SES has issued flood warnings for residents in Moruya and Wamban on the south coast today.

Parts of Sydney, Wollongong, Nowra, Bowral, Batemans Bay and Eden are also forecast to feel the brunt of today’s heavy rain and winds.

Wind gusts in Sydney will average around 65 km/h and could hit up to 90 km/h today, with the weather pattern possibly striking the Central Coast late.

A truck surges through a submerged section of road in Newcastle. ()

Sydney Harbour shrouded in misty rain this morning. ()

The homes of residents at Terrigal Beach at Wamberal on Central Coast are again in the firing line, with some coastal houses perilously close to dropping off cliffs because of erosion.

SES attended almost 500 incidents across NSW since 6pm yesterday, mostly on the Central Coast around Swansea and Wyong.

Crews made six flood rescues in the Central Coast area, including a busload of school children and a driver after their bus got stuck in floodwaters in Newcastle.

The SES used an inflatable boat to transport the kids and driver to safety yesterday.

n other incidents, the SES also rescued a dog trapped in a river and people in houses where floodwaters were rising.

The SES reported no injuries or fatalities, but told reports of leaking roofs were dominating calls this morning.

The Illawarra Highway was closed this morning between Princes Highway and Taylor Road, with a large section of the road submerged.

Motorists were told to avoid the area, and traffic was also heavy in Fairfield, in Sydney’s west, because of surface flooding.

Ferries in Sydney’s north were cancelled earlier this morning due to the dangerous conditions and wild swells in the harbour, but normal services have since resumed after buses had replaced them.

Further north, Lake Macquarie recorded very heavy rainfall overnight.

