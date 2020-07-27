NRL news | Sonny Bill Williams Roosters comeback, ‘dangerous’ precedent

A dangerous precedent has been set by allowing Sonny Bill Williams to play in the NRL while contracted in another league, rugby league great Paul Gallen says.

SBW will rejoin the Sydney Roosters for the remainder of this season despite holding a $10 million contract with Toronto Wolfpack; a club that has opted out of Super League’s planned restart after a COVID-19 shutdown.

ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys confirmed that he would bend the rules to allow a Williams cameo.

The allowance has raised eyebrows, as has SBW’s supposed market value of just $400,000, which equates to $150,000 for the rest of the season. After serving a quarantine period, Williams could play four regular-season games plus finals.

Sonny Bill Williams during his Super League debut for Toronto. (Getty)

“I think they’ve got to be totally transparent in what he earns,” Gallen said on 100% Footy.

“Sonny Bill, as good as he is – and he’s a freak, we all know that – Sonny Bill has been renowned for doing his best for himself, to make as much money as he can.

“He’s earning $100,000 a week, roughly what his contract’s worth overseas. Is he going to come back here for $150,000 for four months?

“I can understand why there’s 15 other clubs scratching their head and you have a hell of a lot of fans going, ‘Hang on a second, what’s going on here?’

“You know what the dangerous part about this is? If we break the rules for Sonny Bill to let him back in the game, what happens if Kalyn Ponga at the back end of his career wants to go and play Japanese or French rugby, somewhere that plays over the summer, and he can earn a million dollars to go and do that?

“What are the Knights supposed to say? What are the NRL supposed to say? No?

“Does that [SBW deal] open the door for other blokes to go and do now something in the summer?”

Sonny Bill Williams makes a break for the Roosters against Manly during the 2013 NRL grand final. (Sydney Morning Herald)

The Sydney Morning Herald’s chief sports writer Andrew Webster replied: “That’s why the rule was brought in in the first place. It was specifically around players going to other codes and specifically around Benji Marshall going and playing a stint in Japanese rugby.

“David Gallop, who was the NRL boss at the time, put a kybosh on it. There were salary cap implications but also that he would be playing for a rival code.

“But whether you like it or not, Sonny Bill will be getting here on Thursday … and that’s going to be the question. That’s going to be the rod that Peter V’landys is going to make for the NRL’s back.

“These are extraordinary times though, according to PVL.

“Peter V’landys has gone from, at the end of last week, thinking about bending the rules to saying on the record in the last couple of days that he will bend the rules. There’ll be a bit of eye-rolling amongst other NRL clubs.

“As long as the Roosters aren’t getting too much of a leg-up. I just think the NRL needs to be as transparent as possible about how things are going down, in terms of the cap and the money that he’s going to be on.”

Webster suggested that the Roosters cameo may conclude Williams’ playing career, despite a year remaining on his Toronto contract.

“I’ll make a prediction: Sonny Bill will not go back to the Toronto Wolfpack,” Webster said.

“I reckon he’ll play these four games of the regular season and then settle here with his family in Sydney and he’ll take a coaching job at the Roosters.”

SBW after his Super League debut – a loss to Castleford. (Getty)

Gallen said that Williams, a 2013 premiership-winner for the Roosters, would be a massive asset for the club despite being 34 and apart from rugby league for nearly six years. The Roosters have copped a season-ending injury to lock Victor Radley (ACL), among a raft of casualties.

“He’ll play a major role and be a major asset to this Roosters side,” Gallen said of SBW.

“I think it’s a huge advantage for the Roosters. He comes on and plays in the back-row – if you’re playing 20 to 30 minutes a game, he can play on an edge or in the middle of the field.

“He doesn’t get enough credit for the second half of that 2013 grand final. They had a shocker in the first half, he came out and single-handedly almost [won the game], brought them back into the game.

“I think it’s just such an advantage for the Roosters, as good as they are already, to be playing this bloke for the last [four] rounds of the competition for 20 or 30 minutes.”

Sonny Bill Williams slips a crucial pass during the 2013 grand final. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Sonny Bill Williams celebrates the Roosters’ 2013 grand final win with coach Trent Robinson. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Sonny Bill Williams celebrates the 2013 grand final win with Rosters fans. (Sydney Morning Herald)

Former Roosters coach Phil Gould agreed that SBW could still be a major asset. He said that a Roosters swansong was the only thing that could have enticed Williams to make an NRL comeback.

“I think that’s all he’ll play, is 20 or 30 minutes a game. I think he’ll play it off the bench,” Gould said.

“I think they’re getting him back more for just the culture and what he brings to the team for the big matches at the end of the year. I think this is going to be an extremely tough competition, we’re seeing a lot of injuries, a lot of wear and tear even on the top sides.

“There’s no break between now and grand final day, so him coming in fresh at that time is going to be very handy for them.

“They’ve already got a premiership-winning edge, he’ll just add to it. They’ve lost a couple of key players, so I can see what they’re thinking as well.

“And Nick [Politis], the old boss, he loves shiny things and Sonny Bill Williams is a shiny thing.

“I’ll tell you this: If there was no spot for him at the Roosters, Sonny Bill would not be coming home. He would not be coming back to rugby league, so I think it’s great to have him in the game.”