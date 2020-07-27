NRL news, Phil Gould launches impassioned plea over Joseph Suaalii age rule concession

NRL guru Phil Gould has taken aim at a potential move by the NRL to change the minimum age rule after South Sydney launched a spectacular bid to have teen prodigy Joseph Suaalii suiting up in the green and red next season.

The 16-year-old talent looks set to backflip on a multimillion-dollar deal with Rugby Australia and sign for the Rabbitohs, after the club reportedly requested the NRL for a special exemption to debut the teen next year.

It’s a move that is believed to have coaxed Suaalii back to rugby league at the eleventh hour after Rugby Australia swooped on the teen with a lucrative contract last week.

The Rabbitohs also upgraded and extended their initial offer to a deal worth around $2 million across four years, but a promise to the youngster over playing NRL next year may have been spun into the mix.

Joseph Suaalii with Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett. (Twitter)

Current rules stipulate players must be 18 years old to play in the NRL. Fox Sports suggest the Rabbitohs submitted a written request to the NRL over the possibility of bending the age-rule for Suaalii as a trump card to beat Rugby Australia for his signature.

That has been bolstered by ARLC chairman Peter V’landys’ confirmation that the NRL would be looking into scrapping the league’s age rule which will allow any youngster to play first grade in the same calendar year as they turn 18. Suaalii turns 17 this weekend which, if the rule is changed, would make him eligible to debut in the NRL next season.

But speaking on Nine’s 100% Footy, Gould was boldly against tinkering with the minimum age eligibility, insisting it protected young players and their families from exploitation.

“There was a couple reasons why we got the age limit put at 18 before you can play in the NRL,” Gould said.

Gus’ impassioned plea to NRL over Suaalii’s situation. (Getty)

“One was to lower expectations on players, player managers and particularly parents about just how good their kid is and just how much money he should be earning. The other thing was we didn’t players being signed up by player managers too young.

“They were running and jumping the fences to sign any 15-year-old who scores a try, it was just a bad look for the game. And stock-piling a heap of kids and getting their hopes and dreams up when the chances of them actually making it are so slender – you’ve got be realistic with these kids.

“I wouldn’t like them to make an exception here. I don’t think it’s a good rule to change. I really don’t. I think that’s contrary to what we’re trying to do in managing the expectations, the money for our development players and just where they go to.

Joseph Suaalii (Facebook)

“I know he’s an exceptional kid at that age but other kids catch up pretty quickly. This kid may well be too, I just think it’s too much too early. I just don’t like the look of it and I just don’t like the feel of it. You just go to be careful you’re not setting a precedent that’s going to come back and bit us down the track.”

Cronulla Sharks great Paul Gallen offered a small dose of reality to the situation.

“I’m not against playing first grade at 17,” He said. “If you’re old enough you’re good enough. But to be signing a bloke on $500,000 who hasn’t played a game against a man…let’s hope he’s good enough.