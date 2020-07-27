NRL news, Phil Gould eyes development role with NRL, reveals covert meetings with Petre V’landys

Phil Gould says he hasn’t been head-hunted by the NRL for a consultancy role aimed at eliminating bunker blunders and overhauling the referee system.

Speaking for the first time since a series of news reports claimed he would be taking a job at head office, Gould clarified what had been discussed in his conversations with ARL Commission Chairman Peter V’landys, revealing that he had in fact been providing regular advice for the last eight months.

Gould has never minced his words when calling out inconsistencies in the game’s officiating, frequently joking he could “fix the referees in my lunch break.” It’s a problem area that the rugby league guru would have no issue tackling, but the 62-year-old says there are bigger issues in his sights.

On Monday, V’landys heaped praise on Gould who he believes “no man has more experience than” in rugby league. Gould said the pair had been meeting in private since V’landys’ took over the highest office in the game to strategise for its future.

Phil Gould is eyeing a role in development in the NRL after meeting with Peter V’landys over the past eight months. (Getty)

He added that it had been a “wonderful experience” working with V’landys, revealing he had taken it upon himself to bring in the sharpest minds in rugby league to meet with the decision-maker.

“Peter engaged me before Christmas, eight months ago, when he first became chairman and was looking for some background behind the game and the NRL and how it had been run,” Gould told Nine’s 100% Footy.

“I’ve sort of been dealing with him ever since and taking people to meet him because it’s been a bit of a closed shop the NRL.

“The fact that people now know that I’ve got a relationship with him and I can get people in to see him, and he’s been very open and very transparent to meet as many people as possible. He wants the NRL to be a can-do organisation and he wants them to be open to new ideas and new people. That’s why he’s given access to that.

“It’s been a wonderful experience to be involved with him, and our game is so lucky to have him at this time.”

Phil Gould (AAP)

It’s that relationship that has breathed life into rumours of an official role with the NRL, but Gould insisted nothing had been put to paper, adding that if he did take a job it would not have anything to do with the Bunker or officials.

Those are issues Gould suggested will eventually “run their course”, as he begins to set his sights on a role managing player and game development for the future of rugby league in Australia.

“I think the really important thing in our game is the participation,” he said. “The amount of money we’ve spent on game development over the years which just hasn’t hit the mark.

“You can see now we’ve got a lot of struggling clubs. A lot of clubs have cut on their investment in player development and investment in the future and I think that’s bad for the game.

How NRL could solve big bunker problem

“And from an international perspective, I think the Pacific Islands are a great resource for international football and for players in the islands to get the same educations as what we’re getting here in football in Australia. And the opportunity to come and play in the NRL or play for their own country.

“We need the Warriors strong, we need New Zealand rugby league strong, so it’s a big thing to be looking at. And I said ‘look that’s my passion, my passion has always been coaching and player development and game development’. It’s all in the best interest of the game. He [V’landys] said ‘well let’s talk to some people and keep talking down those lines’. And that’s what we’ve been doing.

“This is where my passion is, if I was to take up any sort of role with the NRL, this is the role that I think will be beneficial for the future of the game.

“We’ve already been doing a lot of work with a lot of data gathering and a lot of fact gathering and getting some background information on this. Which I was doing on my own free will anyway. I paid my own way to go to Samoa this year to have a look at over there and the setup and needs of the local community over there. Just things I did out of my own self-interest.”

Phil Gould (Getty)

Asked whether a role with the NRL would create a conflict of interest alongside his role with Channel Nine, partner broadcaster of the NRL and the owner of this website, Gould was firm.

“How could the development of the game be a conflict of interest?” he asked.

“I’ve always had three or four jobs – it’s laughable to say it’s a conflict of interest. Laughable.”

V’landys echoed those sentiments while speaking on Monday afternoon at the NRL indigenous round launch, confirming his discussions with Gould for a role in development.

“I don’t think looking at the pathways, looking at the Pacific Islands and New Zealnd has got any conflict,” V’landys said.

“If he was to look at the refereeing situation and the Bunker, yes there may be a conflict, because he comments on that. And the conflict is actually to our benefit because he may not be as critical.

“But if Phil Gould can improve the game, I make no apology, we will use him.”