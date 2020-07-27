NRL news | Paul Gallen column, huge injury toll after virus shutdown

I wrote a column just before the NRL came back from the COVID-19 break outlining my concerns for the players because of the lack of preparation time leading into a stretch of 18 straight games and then finals.

Yes, they had their normal pre-season before the season started but the break after only two weeks of football meant that they just about had to go back to square one again. That’s why I had my doubts a three-week mini pre-season could possibly get the players into the shape they needed to be in for the gruelling schedule ahead.

I think the massive injury toll that we’re starting to see is looking like evidence of that and I reckon we are looking at a premiership that will be decided by survival of the fittest.

Andrew McCullough is attended to by the trainer after injuring his hamstring (Getty)

It’s a bit of a long bow to draw to say that’s why the ACL injuries are happening, I think those are just luck. But I certainly think a lot of the soft tissue injuries, and a few of the shoulder injuries may have something to do with it.

When you look at the top eight I think Penrith and Melbourne have been pretty good but when you look at the rest, Parramatta have had Moses and a couple of others along the way, the Roosters have had a heap, Canberra have had their forward pack decimated and lost Josh Hodgson for the season, Newcastle have had a fair few, Cronulla have had plenty and Manly have probably been the most affected out of all of them with Tom Trbojevic and Dylan Walker both going down as well as others.

So this year will be all about who can get through to the end of the season fit and healthy. You’ve got to remember we’re halfway through. They’ve played games straight and they have to play 18 straight to get to the end of the season so we’re halfway through what was left of the regular season when we came back from the break.

I don’t know how it’s going to play out from here. I don’t know if games in a row has got the players conditioned to the impact and the week in, week out physicality of it. Hopefully their bodies have hardened to it and they can handle the last games of the competition before finals. But it could be the case that they just haven’t had long enough to prepare their bodies and the injuries will continue.

That’s a question that remains to be seen but it will be crucial in determining which club takes the trophy home at the end of the year.

Whichever team, of the contenders, can keep their top 17 players on the field will win this competition.

The Roosters have an enormous amount of injuries and they just keep finding players to put on the field and get the job done, but to bring a guy like Sonny Bill Williams in will provide them with a huge boost.

Sonny Bill Williams (Adam McLean)

I don’t think he’s going to be the Sonny Bill we remember from their 2013 premiership year – and I still don’t think he gets enough credit for his grand final performance that season. In the second half he ripped and teared and led them to an amazing comeback victory against a powerful Manly side that looked home and hosed.

That won’t be the player who returns. He’s a lot older and the game’s changed a lot in that time, but to have a guy like Sonny Bill Williams, just to have that name and the professionalism he’ll bring into the environment will make a massive difference. Realistically he’ll only be here for the last six weeks of the season, once he’s done his quarantine, but that’s going to be an enormous advantage even if he only plays 30 minutes per game.

How do the Roosters fit Sonny Bill Williams under the salary cap?: Immortal Behaviour

Realistically I thought the Knights would make the top eight but I never saw them as contenders and the injuries they’ve copped put them well out of that conversation now.

Canberra’s the big one for me. What they did over the weekend was absolutely amazing, it was a massive defensive effort. Do I think they can win the comp with the injuries they’ve got? No. Would I put my own money on it and write them off? After that effort on the weekend I wouldn’t be game to do that. I know what Ricky Stuart’s like as a coach, how the players want to play for him and how he prepares them every week, so I’m not quite prepared to write them off just yet.

Parramatta have been pretty good all year, it’s hard to say they can’t win it. In my opinion it will be the Roosters, Melbourne, Parramatta, Penrith and Canberra fighting it out for the premiership and the Raiders are only just hanging on.

Are Penrith a little bit young this year? They’ve got a lot of young players who have come into the side, they’re all outstanding players, they’re all really good players, but do they need another year under their belt? Crichton and Naden are rookies and Luai and Cleary together in the halves, it’s the first full year of that combination in first grade. Their fullback position is a bit of a question mark for me, Aekins and Edwards are both tough as nails but do they have that ball playing finesse you need at the back end of the year? I don’t really know.

The Melbourne Storm, the amount of professionals they have in that side, you couldn’t write them off. The Bromwich brothers have been around for a long time, Welch is an Origin player, Asofa-Solomona’s an international, Cameron Munster, Josh Addo-Carr and of course Cameron Smith. It’s hard to say with those guys fit and healthy that they can’t win it.

If you were going to ask me two teams right now that it’s going to come down to I’d say Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters. If Melbourne can keep everyone fit they’ll be there and if the Roosters can keep everyone they’ve got at the moment healthy, plus add Sonny Bill, they’ll be there as well.