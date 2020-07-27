NRL news, Mark Levy column

Mark Levy is the host of 2GB’s Wide World of Sports radio show. Tune in from 6pm-7pm, Monday to Thursday!

The National Rugby League is often referred to as a ‘blue-collar’ game and I don’t begrudge anyone earning a bucket-load of cash as a reward for their extraordinary talent.

Cameron Smith, James Tedesco and Nathan Cleary are the best-of-the-best and they deserve to be paid accordingly.

But are we starting to alienate the supporters?

The rusted-on fans are struggling to feed their own families at the moment because of COVID-19 and I fear we’re turning them away with the constant talk about exorbitant contracts and the big-money deals on the table at the respective clubs.

Catch up on the latest Wide World of Sports radio episode in the podcast below!

If you picked up the newspaper over the weekend, have a look at some of the headlines:

The Sydney Morning Herald: “NRL set to put $400,000-a-year price tag on SBW’s Roosters deal.”

The Daily Telegraph: “NRL Rich 100 – counting down the biggest earners in rugby league.”

The Courier Mail: “Coast blow Broncos out of water with eye-popping $3.5 million Fifita deal.”

The editors and journalists obviously have a job to do and the readership would indicate plenty of people want to read their stories, but do you see where I’m coming from?

Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg provided an economic update last week, highlighting that the unemployment rate will balloon to 9.25 per cent by Christmas.

That’s hundreds and thousands of people out of work and unable to afford to get to the footy.

How are they supposed to relate to someone like David Fifita, who’s just signed a three-year deal with the Gold Coast Titans for $3.5 million?

Good luck to him for taking the money on offer, because I would have done exactly the same; but I can’t ignore the fact ARL Commission chairman Peter V’landys declared at the start of the pandemic that the game was facing financial “catastrophe”.

If the NRL and the clubs were on the cusp of bankruptcy, how the hell do they afford to keep turning over coaches like last week’s pay and how are they able to throw massive amounts of money around at a time when they’re supposed to be curbing spending?

It makes absolutely no sense to me.

Broncos star David Fifita has signed with the Titans for $3.5 million while many are doing it tough. (Getty)

Rugby Australia is doing the same by attempting to lure 16-year-old Joseph Suaalii from the South Sydney Rabbitohs on a reported deal worth $3 million.

He’s obviously one of the most promising footballers in the country, but the kid’s never played in the top grade.

RA doesn’t have a broadcast deal and the current crop of players have been forced to take a pay-cut, so the question remains: how can they afford to pay big money for a schoolboy?

Jessica Halloran wrote in the Telegraph on Saturday that top Wallabies players are furious they have had to endure a “contract freeze” while a multi-million-dollar mega-deal has been tabled to a teenage prodigy.

If Suaalii is released by the Rabbitohs, he’d become one of the top 10 paid rugby players in the country and if the 16-year-old was paid the full $1 million a season, only Wallabies captain Michael Hooper would be ahead of him on the contracted player list.

It’s complete and utter madness at a time when these sporting codes are crying poor.

Teen star Joseph Suaalii is in the middle of a big-money stoush between the Rabbitohs and rugby. (NSWRL)

It’s also a slap in the face for the supporters who have been asked to forfeit the money they paid for their memberships because the clubs have apparently fallen on “tough times”.

Listener Mark emailed 2GB’s Continuous Call Team over the weekend, writing, “How can clubs look their fans in the eye after they pleaded with the supporters to keep their memberships because during COVID-19 they had no money, but then sign players on insulting money?”

We don’t have professional sport without the supporters and I’d encourage the clubs to start thinking about the financial hardship of the people who continue to follow their teams.

The players deserve to be paid for their ability but the fans deserve to be told the truth.

**Do you agree? Let me know what you think by emailing the Wide World of Sports Radio Show here