NRL news, Joseph Suaalii set to officially sign with South Sydney Rabbitohs

Joseph Suaalii has reportedly backflipped on a multimillion-dollar deal with Rugby Australia and is set to finally sign for the South Sydney Rabbitohs, after the club reportedly requested the NRL for special exemption to debut the teen next year.

It’s the second change of heart in a little under week from the 16-year-old after it was reported he had chosen to renege on an agreed $1.7 million three-year deal at the Bunnies for a contract with Rugby Australia worth $3 million.

RA were forced to come out and deny the lucrative figure after huge backlash from inside the game, however it appeared the 15-a-side code had bagged their man.

NRL backflip bad look for Suaalii: Freddy

That all changed on Monday thanks to a last-ditch play from the Rabbitohs who reportedly upgraded and extended their initial offer to a deal worth around $2.5 million across four years, according to Nine’s chief rugby league reporter Danny Weidler.

It is believed Suaalii was also swayed by reports that the NRL will consider scrapping an age rule which will allow any youngster to play first grade in the same calendar year as they turn 18. Suaalii turns 17 this weekend which, if the rule is changed, would make him eligible to debut in the NRL next season.

Fox Sports James Hooper reports the Rabbitohs submitted a written request to the NRL over the possibility of bending the age rule for Suaalii as a trump card to beat Rugby Australia for his signature. The current rules stipulate players must be 18 years old to play in the NRL.

“Rugby insiders says Schoolboy sensation Joseph Suaali has received an upgraded and extended deal to stay in the NRL,” Weidler tweeted.

“It’s now a 4 year deal worth over $2m with Souths. He is expected to sign it on the weekend.”

The Daily Telegraph reports the Rabbitohs turned to club owner Russell Crowe in a bid woo the talent and convince him to stay on with the club he’s been playing in juniors with since he was 11 years old.

That combined effort sees to have paid off with Suaalli set to officially become an NRL player with the Rabbitohs when he signs on Saturday.