North Korea, U.S.-China, Olivia de Havilland: Your Monday Briefing

Some U.S. officials, worried that Mr. Trump will lose, are also trying to engineer irreversible changes, our correspondents write. China’s leader, Xi Jinping, has hardened attitudes in Washington by brushing aside international concern and cracking down on basic freedoms, from Xinjiang to Hong Kong.

“They want to reorient the U.S.-China relationship toward an all-encompassing systemic rivalry that cannot be reversed by the outcome of the upcoming U.S. election,” said Ryan Hass, who served as a director for China on the National Security Council under President Barack Obama and is now at the Brookings Institution. “They believe this reorientation is needed to put the United States on a competitive footing against its 21st-century geostrategic rival.”

Election strategy: From the start of his presidency, Mr. Trump has vowed to change the country’s relationship with China, but he has mainly focused on trade. Now, Mr. Trump’s campaign aides hope aggressive talk about China on many fronts will help energize voters.

Related: Japan has not confronted China as the U.S. and other allies have, mindful of its neighbor’s economic might and its own limited military options.

