Nina Dobrev Excited to Explore Mental Illness and Social Inequality on ‘Woman 99’ Series

The former star of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ will appear on the show, which is based on Greer Macallister’s novel of the same name, in addition to serving behind the lens as executive producer.

Nina Dobrev has been tapped to star on and executive produce forthcoming TV series “Woman 99“.

The show, which is based on Greer Macallister’s novel of the same name, tells the story of a young woman whose quest to free her sister from an infamous insane asylum sees her risking her safety, her life and her own sanity.

Nina will appear on the show, and serve behind the camera as an executive producer, she confirmed in a statement.

“Bringing ‘Woman 99’ to life with Bruna (Papandrea), Casey (Haver), Janice (Park) and Endeavor Content has been a dream come true,” she said, reported .

“It’s so important to tell women’s stories written by women, with women, for women. Unfortunately history continues to repeat itself, and ‘Woman 99’ explores themes of mental illness, societal inequality and injustice that make this cautionary tale feel hauntingly relevant even centuries after the story takes place.”