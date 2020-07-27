Nicole Kidman Defended for Exemption From Australia’s Quarantine Rules: It’s Absolute Garbage

WENN/Judy Eddy

The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress and her husband Keith Urban came under fire after they were granted permission to self-isolate at their estate in Southern Highlands upon arrival at the land down under.

Nicole Kidman‘s publicist has spoken out after the star and husband Keith Urban were accused of ignoring Australia’s strict quarantine rules.

The 53-year-old actress and the 52-year-old rocker arrived Down Under earlier this week (begins July 20) and were granted permission to self-isolate at their estate in Southern Highlands.

The decision sparked backlash against the pair, as those arriving in the country are to stay in two-week mandatory quarantine in a government-mandated hotel amid the Covid-19 crisis.

While New South Wales Premiere Gladys Berejiklian has stated that there will be “no exceptions” to the hotel quarantine, locals have been upset that Nicole and Keith were granted an exemption.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald’s Private Sydney column, however, Nicole’s publicist Wendy Day addressed claims the couple is flouting the rules, insisting: “It’s absolute garbage. She is paying for all her own security and following all the rules, they are in isolation.”

According to The Times, New South Wales health authorities refused to comment on the couple’s exemption, which comes as Nicole prepares to film her upcoming Hulu miniseries, “Nine Perfect Strangers“, which begins production on August 10.