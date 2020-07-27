Nick Cordero’s Widow Shares Video of Son’s First Word Weeks After Actor’s Death

Instagram

Along with the short clip she posted on social media, Amanda Kloots expresses her amazement that one-year-old son Elvis could still recognize his late father.

Nick Cordero‘s one-year-old son Elvis has said his first words – less than a month after the Broadway star’s death.

Cordero’s widow Amanda Kloots shared a video of the heartbreaking moment on her Instagram page on Sunday, July 26, with the clip showing baby Elvis enthralled by their new picture lamp.

“Elvis said his first words today!! Listen closely!’,” she captioned the video. “He pointed at Nick in our new picture light and said ‘right there’.”

And while the moment was understandably both poignant and heartbreaking for Amanda, she also found comfort in the fact Elvis could recognise his late father.

“He hasn’t seen Nick since March 30th,” she added. “The fact that he still knows who his Dada is, point to him and give him a kiss to me is amazing.”

Amanda took to her social media earlier in the weekend to tell fans she was in the process of moving house to a property she and Nick had purchased before he was struck down by Covid-19.

“I’m not expecting this to be easy, in fact I think it will be very hard, but I’m going into it knowing I need to be strong,” she said.

“I have to find my new normal, at least whatever that is for Elvis and I right now,” she continued. “I know Nick will be with us. He wanted to live in this house more than anything so I’ll put lots of family photos up and make sure his presence is with us.”

Nick died in hospital earlier this month, following a three-month battle with coronavirus.