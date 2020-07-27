NFL to announce Antonio Brown’s suspension this week?

Antonio Brown retired then unretired this past week. A week after creating more headlines, the All-Pro receiver could finally get what he’s been hoping for – a shot at returning to the NFL and a definitive suspension for the upcoming season.

After being investigated by the NFL for multiple sexual misconduct accusations, then pleading no contest to a felony burglary with battery charge stemming from an incident in January, the NFL could soon announce Brown’s suspension.

Will Antonio Brown play in the NFL again?

Antonio Brown is vying for a return to the NFL after he spent the past year in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Brown burned plenty of bridges between his arrest, off-field behavior and being released by two NFL teams. Fortunately for him, NFL teams can’t seem to say no to his talent.

Multiple teams are interested in Brown, but that doesn’t come without some conditions. Before signing him to a deal, clubs want Brown to sign a team-friendly deal and for the NFL to announce a potential suspension for his various off-field transgressions.

Fortunately, per the Seattle Times’ Bob Condotta, rumblings around the league on Sunday indicated the NFL could announce its ruling on Brown this week. Once that happens, teams could move quickly to sign the 32-year-old receiver.

The Seattle Seahawks are among several clubs that have discussed signing Brown. In fact, quarterback Russell Wilson has reportedly encouraged the front office to make the big move to boost Seattle’s offense. Of course, there would still be plenty of competition given the impact he could make on the field.

Antonio Brown’s stats prove he can still be elite playmaker

Before things spiraled out of control in 2019, Brown was undoubtedly one of the NFL’s best receivers. In fact, he was destined for a future spot in the Hall of Fame thanks to a resume with gaudy stats and some incredible accolades.

Brown posted six consecutive seasons with 1,200-plus receiving yards, 100-plus receptions and -plus touchdowns. Even more impressive, he recorded 9,145 total receiving yards over that stretch and led the NFL in receptions (twice), yards (twice) and touchdowns (once) in individual seasons.

A seven-time Pro Bowl selection with four first-team All-Pro selections, he is one of the NFL’s best route runners and knows how to get open. If he can avoid legal trouble and clashing with people in the locker room, Brown’s talent can turn a playoff contender into a Super Bowl team.