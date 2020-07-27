NFL coach rankings: Bill Belichick finally has a challenger at No. 1 heading into 2020

Does Andy Reid have a case to be ranked No. 1 among NFL coaches heading into the 2020 season?

Reid last year finally won a Super Bowl as a head coach with the Chiefs, a team that is favored to go back-to-back. Reid finally joined the list of active Super Bowl-winning coaches, a group that includes Bill Belichick, Mike McCarthy, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Doug Pederson, Pete Carroll and Jon Gruden.

Five teams have new coaches this season, and Sporting News sought to rank those coaches 1-32. We’re starting in a familiar place.