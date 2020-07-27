New Zealand suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong By

© . New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Peters arrives at a news conference in Istanbul
WELLINGTON () – New Zealand has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said on Tuesday.
Peters said New Zealand will also treat military and dual-use goods and technology exports to Hong Kong in the same way as it treats those exports to China.
Travel advice has been updated to alert New Zealanders to the risks presented by the new security law.
