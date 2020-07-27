New Zealand suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Peters arrives at a news conference in Istanbul

WELLINGTON () – New Zealand has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and made a number of other changes in light of China’s decision to pass a national security law for Hong Kong, Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters said on Tuesday.

Peters said New Zealand will also treat military and dual-use goods and technology exports to Hong Kong in the same way as it treats those exports to China.

Travel advice has been updated to alert New Zealanders to the risks presented by the new security law.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR