Naya Rivera’s Younger Sister Still Unable to Imagine Life Without Late Actress

Instagram

Posting a heartbreaking tribute on social media, Nickayla Rivera expresses her grief after the former ‘Glee’ actress’ ex-husband Ryan Dorsey broke his silence over her tragic death.

–

Naya Rivera‘s younger sister Nickayla has penned a heartbreaking tribute in honour of her late sister.

Former “Glee” star Naya was found dead in Lake Piru, Ventura County, California, earlier this month after she was found following a five-day search and rescue operation when she went missing following a boat trip with her four-year-old son Josey.

Taking to Instagram, Nickayla posted an old photo of her and Naya along with an emotional note, admitting, “There are no words to describe my love for you.”

“Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself,” she wrote in her statement.

“I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young,” she added. “My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life.”

<br />

Nickayla’s statement came shortly after Naya’s ex-husband Ryan Dorsey broke his silence with a touching tribute on his social media page, revealing he spent time with the actress the day before her tragic death and admitting, “I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it… Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say…”.