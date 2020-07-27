My Life Is a Mess

WENN

Further fueling rumors of their split, the ‘Vanderpump’s Rules’ star proceeds to unfollow Randall, to whom she was engaged in September 2018, on Instagram following the post.

–

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent may have ended things with her fiance Randall Emmett. The 30-year-old raised people’s eyebrows as she took to her Instagram account to share cryptic message about being a mess.

“Dear God, it is I who has made my life a mess,” she wrote in the Sunday, July 26 post. “It is I who has made my life a mess. I have done it, but I cannot undo it.”

She went on to say, “My mistakes are mine & I will begin a searching & fearless moral inventory. I will write down my wrongs but I will also include that which is good. I pray for the strength to complete the task.”

Lala Kent sparked split rumors with cryptic post.

Further fueling rumors of their split, Lala proceeded to unfollow Randall, to whom she was engaged in September 2018, on Instagram following the post. Additionally, she deleted any pictures of him or the two of them together on her page. Randall also hit the unfollow button on Lala’s profile, but he keeps the pictures of them together on his account.

It remains to be seen as to why they appeared to break off their engagement. On Sunday afternoon, July 26, Randall still shared videos of Lala and his daughters, London and Rylee, whom he shares with ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. He also posted a photo of the trio on Instagram and called them “Family.” He went on writing, “Happy time together.”

<br />

Prior to this, Lala celebrated her sobriety on Instagram. “It’s important for me to say that this is a disease that can only be self diagnosed. No one got me sober… I got me sober,” she wrote. “I made the choice to work hard every day to not pick up a drink. When I’m feeling weak, I call my sponsor. I go to meetings (sign onto them, now) to keep my spirits high and to remember why I made this life-changing choice.”

<br />

She continued, “I see addiction in front of me often- but it isn’t my job to speak on it, nor is it my job to judge.”