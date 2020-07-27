MTV True Life Star Charlie Balducci Dead at 44

Reality TV pioneer Charlie Balducci has died.

The True Life: I’m Getting Married star passed away unexpectedly in New York, his mom confirmed to TMZ Monday morning. He was 44. According to the publication, Charlie was found unresponsive in his bed on Saturday, July 25. When paramedics arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene.

The New York City Medical Examiner’s Office told Page Six on Monday that his cause of death is still pending.

Charlie and his wife Sabrina Balducci appeared on the MTV series back in 2001 where cameras documented their journey to the altar. Viewers will likely remember the moment Charlie got stressed after the limo driver arrived late on his wedding day.

“I will gut you like the f–king piece of s–t you are,” he said in the now infamous clip that has received thousands of views on YouTube. “I’ll hunt you down like f–king cattle.”