Mismanagement claims at Melbourne aged care facility; Baby tests positive amid ICU cluster; More Sydney venues linked to outbreaks’; Pet cat is UK’s first confirmed animal case

A sports club in western Sydney has advised some of its customers to self-isolate immediately after an asymptomatic member tested positive for COVID-19.

Mounties Group said tonight in a statement that the member attended the club in Mount Pritchard on July 22 and July before receiving the positive test result.

“The club has provided the contact details of any patrons and staff that were on the premises during this to NSW Health, who will be contacting staff and members who they believe to be at risk,” a statement said.

“Mounties Group has already contacted these individuals via email in an effort to reduce the potential of any further transmission asking them to self-isolate until they receive further clarification from NSW Health.

“Mounties Group will continue to work with NSW Health to ensure we contact members as soon as possible.

“The health and wellbeing of Mounties members and guests is always our highest priority and all our venues including Mounties comply with NSW government measures in order to be a COVID safe venue.”

The club also said that during the pandemic, it has been operating under COVIDSafe procedures that include staff and patron temperature checking, dramatic venue capacity reductions and thorough cleaning.