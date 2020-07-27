Milano Responds To Meek Mill’s Breakup Announcement

Meek Mill’s baby mama Milano has responded to Meek’s announcement that the pair had split.

“I’d never address my private life, publicly,” and went on to demand justice for Breonna Taylor.

Meek revealed that he and Milano had parted ways.

“Me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother but we both came to a understanding,” he wrote and captioned the post, “no fall out either just moving forward! Still love! This for protection so social media wont think we moving wrong.”

The news of the split comes the same month that ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj announced that she was pregnant with her husband, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty’s child.

Nicki posted a series of maternity pics on Instagram for her announcement. Nicki has already let her fans know that she was planning on starting a family with her childhood sweetheart.