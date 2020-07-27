Migrant Workers, Hong Kong Wave, TikTok: Your Tuesday Briefing

As the coronavirus destroyed paychecks, migrant workers are sending less money home, threatening an increase in poverty from South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa to Eastern Europe and Latin America. The World Bank estimates that the remittances are likely to plunge by one-fifth this year — the most severe contraction in history.

The drop heightens the near-certainty that the pandemic will produce the first global increase in poverty since the Asian financial crisis of 1998.

Quotable: “It’s very tough times,” said Flavius Tudor, a worker in England who could no longer send money to his mother in Romania. “I’m lost.”

Details: Last year, the payments sent home totaled $554 billion — more than three times the amount of development aid dispensed by wealthy countries, according to the World Bank. Over all, the pandemic has damaged the earning power of 164 million migrant workers who support at least 800 million relatives, according to an estimate from the United Nations Network on Migration.