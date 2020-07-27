Michael Kopech Files For Divorce From Vanessa Morgan After Pregnancy Announcement

Michael Kopech has filed for divorce from Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan, seven months after saying, ‘I do.’

The Major League Baseball athlete filed for a divorce from Morgan in Texas on July 19, a week before the 28-year-old announced she’s expecting her first child, according to online records obtained by The Chicago Tribune.

In her statement shared to Instagram on Friday, July 24, she wrote, “Was debating keeping this part of my life hidden but I knew people would see pictures eventually with my belly & I wanted you guys to hear it from me. I do want to keep this chapter of my life private but did want to be the first to share the news. I am overjoyed to be welcoming my baby boy into the world this January.” The actress did not mention Kopech in her announcement, which included photos of pregnancy tests and an ultrasound.

The White Sox pitcher has yet to comment on Morgan’s pregnancy announcement.