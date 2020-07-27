Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls signing-day jersey to go up for auction By

© . FILE PHOTO: JORDAN HOLDS UP SIX FINGERS AFTER WINNING NBA CHAMPIONSHIP.



LOS ANGELES () – The NBA basketball jersey given to Michael Jordan on the day in 1984 when he first signed with the Chicago Bulls will go up for auction in December, Julien’s Auctions announced on Monday.

The red and white jersey emblazoned with Jordan’s name and the number 23 is expected to fetch between $200,000 and $400,000, the auction house said.

The basketball legend, age 21 at the time, smiled and held up the jersey at his first press conference as a member of the Bulls. He went on to become the heart of the Bulls dynasty that won six NBA championships in the 1990s.

Jordan’s career was back in the spotlight this year in documentary “The Last Dance,” which attracted a large television audience. An autographed pair of his Air Jordan sneakers sold for $560,000 at an auction in May, a record for sneakers.

Hannah Malin, business development manager for sports for Juliens Auctions, said Jordan items have drawn interest because he has transcended the world of athletics.

Jordan is “a pop culture phenomenon,” she said, “so everything he’s done holds so much more importance.”

Other sports items for sale at the December auction will include a Kobe Bryant jersey and a Lakers basketball signed by Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in February.

Bids will be taken online, by phone and at a live auction in Beverly Hills on Dec. 4.