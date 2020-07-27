Megan Thee Stallion Tearfully Addresses Her Shooting, Thanks Fans For Their Support

Last week when Megan Thee Stallion broke her silence to address people making fun of her being shot, she promised she’d be speaking on it soon and on Monday, she made good on that promise.

With her hair slayed and makeup beat, Meg went on IG live to address a few things in regard to her shooting and thanked all her “hotties” for their love and support.

She cleared a few things up, she got emotional and she addressed a few people accordingly.

“So, I see a lot of people painting fake a** narratives and making up stories and all this other wack a** s**t,” Megan said, as a few theories of what may have happened between her and Tory began to spread online following reports that alleged Tory was the one who shot her while they were leaving a party in the Hollywood Hills.

Meg did confirm she was shot in both her feet and that her injuries required surgery. While she didn’t get into the specifics, she made it clear she did nothing physical to provoke the attack.

“It’s not that I was protecting anybody, I just wasn’t ready to speak,” Meg said. “And thank God the bullets didn’t touch bones or break tendons…Where the bullets hit at, it missed everything.”

Megan also addressed all the grown men AND women who made light of her shooting, reminding them that what happened to her was no laughing matter.

Toward the end of her live, she teared up about the loss of both her parents.

Keep in mind, this all went down on Tory Lanez’s 28th birthday, but she did not address him directly. Tory himself has yet to speak publicly on the shooting. We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

