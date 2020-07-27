Megan Thee Stallion Accused of Lying About Tory Lanez Shooting Her

Instagram

A so-called friend of the ‘Quarantine Radio’ host claims that the ‘Hot Girl Summer’ raptress is either ‘lying’ or ‘exaggerating’ about the incident, insisting, ‘Megan did not get shot.’

While Tory Lanez has not broken his silence on an alleged shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion, a so-called friend of him has come to his defense. Speaking to a news outlet, the insider alleges the raptress is lying about what happened.

The pal tells MTO News that then “Savage” hitmaker is either “lying” or “exaggerating” about the account of the incident that went down on Sunday, July 12. Though her hospital report states that she was treated for a “gunshot injury,” the pal claims, “Megan did not get shot. Nobody shot her, she knows it was an accident. No bullet went inside her. That b***h is lying.”

The source, who claims to know what happened that night, adds, “There was no gun pointed anywhere near [Megan], if she says that she’s lying. It was an accidental discharge.” He goes on insisting about Megan’s injury, “It was glass in her foot and another s**t from the ground, not bullets.”

Tory’s alleged pal also accuses Megan of creating the fake story for “clout,” saying, “She’s using all this for clout, to make it into something it wasn’t.”

Tory was initially arrested and booked for possession of a concealed weapon after his car was pulled over on early Sunday morning, July 12, but he’s currently being investigated for possible assault with a deadly weapon as police believe that he attacked Megan and pulled the trigger. However, Megan reportedly refused to snitch on Tory and chose to handle it in “street” way.

It’s later reported that Megan started the fight with Tory on Saturday night, when the rumored lovers hung out with Kylie Jenner at the cosmetics mogul’s house. It was said that the 25-year-old femcee got jealous and accused Tory of flirting with Kylie or the other way around. They later went into an argument over it and Tory was reportedly violated by her.