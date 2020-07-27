Meek Mill Announces Breakup From Baby Mama Milano

Meek Mill hopped on Twitter to announce that he had broken up with his baby mama, Milano.

“We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother but we both came to a understanding! -meek-” he tweeted.

Meek announced that he and Milano were an item during an online back and forth with his ex, Nicki Minaj. In February, after Meek took a jab at Nicki’s husband’s fashion sense, Nicki then tweeted:

“You beat your own sister and taped it. Spit on her & taped it. Kicked me in front your mother and sent her to the hospital. Sucking drake dick made u feel tough again. Move on.”

She also called him out for bringing up her affiliations with convicted pedophiles.

Meek then responded, “My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish … Ima exit” in a since-deleted tweet.