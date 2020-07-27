Meek Mill Announces Breakup From Baby Mama Milano

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12

Meek Mill hopped on Twitter to announce that he had broken up with his baby mama, Milano.

“We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for eachother but we both came to a understanding! -meek-” he tweeted.

