Marlins postpone travel home due to COVID-19 concerns

Due to concerns of a possible outbreak of COVID-19 within the team, the Miami Marlins are postponing their trip home from Philadelphia.

The Marlins concluded a series against the Phillies on Sunday and were set to return home to Miami for Monday’s home opener against the Baltimore Orioles. Instead, the Marlins will not leave Philadelphia until Monday, and are set to get to Miami hours before their scheduled game.

“We were more comfortable flying as a group later,” manager Don Mattingly said, via Steven Wine of the Associated Press. “We’re talking about these guys traveling back home to their families and their kids, and it’s the reason we want to be safe.”

Multiple Marlins players, including scheduled Sunday starter Jose Urena, reportedly tested positive for the virus. Mattingly said the players who tested positive will remain quarantined in Philadelphia.