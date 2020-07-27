Marlins players likely contracted coronavirus in Atlanta?

Multiple Miami Marlins players and coaches tested positive for the coronavirus recently, which resulted in the cancelation of two games on MLB’s schedule for Monday. While it would be difficult to pinpoint exactly where those who tested positive contracted the virus, it may not have been in their home state of Florida.

The Marlins were in Atlanta to play the Braves prior to the regular season starting, and Bob Klapisch of the Newark Star-Ledger reports that it is believed that is where more than a dozen players and coaches may have contracted COVID-19.