Mahesh Bhatt questioned by the police regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise

The Mumbai Police continued with its investigation regarding the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise by questioning renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt today. Bhatt recorded his statement at the Santacruz police station, Mumbai. The filmmaker is said to have recorded his statement in the presence of Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe.

Reportedly, Bhatt arrived at the police station at 11 am and the questioning started at 11.30 am. He left the police station at 2 pm. Apart from Mahesh Bhatt, several Bollywood celebs like Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rajeev Masand, Sanjana Sanghi and Aditya Chopra too have been questioned by the Mumbai Police so far. Take a look at the pictures below.