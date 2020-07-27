Love & Hiphop Tommie Lee’s Pregnant Teen Daughter Unveils Baby Bump!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Love & Hip Hop star Tommie Lee’s 16 year old daughter, Samaria, just unveiled her baby bump, MTO News has learned. The pregnant teen recently gave her Instagram followers an update on how her expectancy is coming along.

While Samaria did not go into the details about her pregnancy., the high schooler instead shared candids of herself fully embracing her glow. “Heavy on the pretty,” Samaria told her social media fans.

