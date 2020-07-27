Love & Hiphop Tommie Lee’s Pregnant Teen Daughter Unveils Baby Bump!!

Love & Hip Hop star Tommie Lee’s 16 year old daughter, Samaria, just unveiled her baby bump, MTO News has learned. The pregnant teen recently gave her Instagram followers an update on how her expectancy is coming along.

While Samaria did not go into the details about her pregnancy., the high schooler instead shared candids of herself fully embracing her glow. “Heavy on the pretty,” Samaria told her social media fans.

Samaria and Tommie’s relationship has been strained, since Samaria’s pregnancy. She claims the Tommie tried to “trick” the teen into getting an abortion.

Tommie Lee took to social media to address her daughter’s claim. While the Love & Hi[ Hop star admitted that she indeed encouraged her daughter to abort the child, Tommie provided her reasoning behind such advice.

“You’re not given a manuscript on how to parent,” Tommie said. “I would rather a teen live their life,” the celebrity mom continued. “Because I was a teen and I had a baby young. And I didn’t have nobody,” Lee added.