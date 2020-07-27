Logic Bids Farewell to Performing Career With the Release of Final Music Video

WENN

One day after releasing his sixth studio album ‘No Pressure’, the ‘Homicide’ rapper makes use of a livestream event to thank Kendrick Lamar, Drake and a number of other artists for supporting him.

Rapper Logic has officially wrapped up his career as a performer after announcing his plans to retire from music and focus on family life, by releasing his final music video on social media.

Describing his career as an “incredible journey”, the new father, real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, posted the new footage over the weekend, after releasing his sixth studio album, “No Pressure”, on Friday, July 24.

The final video featured footage from throughout his career, including live shows and photographs of his life away from the stage and studio.

Captioning the Instagram post, Logic wrote: “What an incredible journey. Thank you all so much for being part of it. I made this album from my heart as a farewell and a thank you.”

Logic also thanked Kendrick Lamar, Drake and a number of other artists for supporting him during a livestream event on Saturday.

“I probably won’t get to go to the Grammys… so I’m gonna give my speech now…,” he said. “Thank you to the industry for s**tting on me every step of the way, because you only made me stronger.”

He went on to thank his fans, adding, “Thank you so much and, as always, peace, love, and positivity. I love you, I appreciate you, and I’ll see you in other endeavours.”