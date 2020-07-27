Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Concerned That She May ‘Relapse’ Following Son Benjamin Keough’s Suicide

WENN

Michael Lockwood, who split from Lisa Marie in 2016 after 10 years of marriage, apparently uses Benjamin’s death earlier this year to make his and Lisa Marie’s custody battle over their twin daughters go in his favor.

The death of son Benjamin Keough on July 12 takes a huge toll on Lisa Marie Presley, to the point it concerns her ex-husband Michael Lockwood. In court documents that he filed recently, he expressed his concern regarding Lisa Marie’s mental health.

“Lisa Marie Presley’s son shot and killed himself in her home (Although she was not there at the time.) With all due sympathy and respect, this creates a new and unaddressed twofold problem: the safety of the children and the greater likelihood of LMP to relapse into drug and alcohol dependency,” Michael said in his trial brief, which was obtained by The Blast, ahead of the couple’s custody trial which is set for August 3.

Michael, who split from Lisa Marie in 2016 after 10 years of marriage, also asked the court to strip the daughter of Elvis Presley of primary custody of their 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley. A representative of Lisa Marie has yet to comment on the report.

Back in 2019, Lisa Marie got candid about her past addiction to painkillers and opioids in the foreword for Harry Nelson‘s book “The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain”. She wrote at the time, “You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids,” referring to his father Elvis and other ex-husband Michael Jackson who both died of complications from drug use.

“I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, [Harper] Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain,” she added. “It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them.”

“As I write this, I think of my four children, who gave me the purpose to heal,” Lisa Marie, who is also mother to Riley Keough, continued. “[I’m] grateful to be alive today… and to have four beautiful children who have given me a sense of purpose that has carried me through dark times.”