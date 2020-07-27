Kyrie Irving Pledges $1.5 Million to WNBA Players Who Opted Out of the 2020 Season

Kyrie Irving‘s latest announcement is a slam dunk.

The Brooklyn Nets point guard is showing support for the WNBA players who have decided to sit this season out. A number of athletes have said they will not play in the WNBA’s reduced season over concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic, or because they are focused on advocacy work related to the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Monday, July 27, Kyrie announced that he is pledging $1.5 million “to supplement the income for players in the WNBA who have opted out of the 2020 basketball season.”

His commitment to helping his colleagues will be executed through his newly formed organization, The KAI Empowerment Initiative.

“The KAI Empowerment Initiative will provide funds directly to each player who meets the qualifications of the program,” a statement read in the press release. “In addition, this initiative will give all WNBA players access to a comprehensive financial literacy program created by [the investment bank] UBS.”

Kyrie’s program is already in motion. The Brooklyn Nets player revealed he’s been in touch with “several” WNBA players.