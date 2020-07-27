Kyrie creates fund for WNBA players who sit out 2020 season

The funds will come from the KAI Empowerment Initiative that Irving launched on Monday and also will provide players with a financial literacy program created by UBS.

According to The Associated Press (h/t Boston.com), Irving had discussions with several players about the challenges of deciding whether to play or not. Natasha Cloud and Jewell Loyd, both of whom decided to not play in 2020, were a part of those conversations.

“Whether a person decided to fight for social justice, play basketball, focus on physical or mental health, or simply connect with their families, this initiative can hopefully support their priorities and decisions,” Irving said in a statement.

The WNBA season is being played at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., and began on Saturday.

Irving, who has been outspoken about social justice issues, is not with the Nets for the NBA’s return-to-play at Walt Disney World as he recovers from shoulder surgery. He is staying busy in his free time, though. On top of creating a fund for the WNBA, he recently produced a television special calling for action on the death of Breonna Taylor.