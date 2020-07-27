Kylie Jenner Mocked for Promoting Sugarbear Sleep Gummies: ‘Are You Broke?’

Instagram

People question why the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star would promote ‘crap like this’ if she’s already making millions from her makeup business empire.

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to causing a stir with her Instagram post, but this time it’s not for a good reason. The reality TV star has been roasted online after she posted a clip promoting some questionable vitamin tablets.

In the paid promotion for Sugarbear Sleep gummies, the 22-year-old model pretends to take one of the tablets, but the video doesn’t show her chewing or swallowing it. Still, she claimed in the caption, “I take 2 @SugarBearSleep gummies on the nights I need a little help to fall asleep #ad They are vegan, cruelty free, and clinically proven! These purple bear gummies are more than just melatonin. #SugarBearSleep!”

Not impressed that she endorses a product which effectiveness has been questioned, one person asked in the comment section of Kylie’s post, “R u broke or somethin?” Another remarked, “You are not even eating those kylie. You are rich stop doing this.”

Someone else criticized her for stooping so low by promoting “crap like this.” The said person wrote, “this is one of the reasons why I don’t believe she is that rich – she’s constantly promoting crap like this.” Another echoed the sentiment, “How is she rich but doing this? I don’t see Beyonce, Rihanna or Nicki selling s**t on ig. No wealthy person is promoting this or fashion nova.”

When a fan defended Kylie and claimed that “business is business,” someone else noted, “There’s a difference between endorsing a reputable brand with a quality product (e.g. Mercedes Benz) or endorsing a scam for a quick buck.” Blasting the product, others claimed, “Those gummies are a waste of money” and “We all know that stuff don’t work.”

Kylie isn’t the first of the Kardashian-Jenner family members who is slammed for promoting a questionable product. Her older half-sister Khloe Kardashian previously received backlash for promoting a weight loss product, Flat Tummy Tea, which is said to have many side effects such as permanent colon and bowel damage, body dysmorphia, symptoms of eating disorders worsening and dehydration.