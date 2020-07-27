Kunal Kemmu talks about the advantage actors have when their films have a direct digital release



The lockdown and the fatal virus has surely changed the industry rules. Till last year while filmmakers were sceptical about digital-film-releases, this year due to the current scenario several films and few of them even being big budget films are going the digital way.

Uncertain about when the theatres will open and audiences agreeing to step out to watch a film, several projects are going direct-to-digital way. One of these films is Kunal Kemmu and Rasika Duggal starrer Lootcase. The trailer promises the film to be a light entertainer with dollops of humour. Today speaking to a leading daily about the release of his film, Kunal pours his heart out.

His movie was announced with a bunch of other big releases by an OTT platform. However the announcement event didn’t feature Kunal and nor Vidyut Jammwal who also had a film release-announcement (Khuda Hafiz). The whole nepotism and outsiders debate began again with this incident and Kunal believes that it wasn’t the time to brush matters under the carpet. He even said, its not a level playing field. However he doesn’t want to blame anyone but says that at least if he talks people will listen.

Kunal Kemmu further points out that when a film releases on digital platforms the pressure is released on box-office collections. “For an actor, it’s the box-office (collection) that determines his future in the industry. That’s not the case here,” said the actor to the daily. Kunal Kemmu will be shooting for web series Abhay 2 in Nashik and will finish his month-long schedule and will quarantine himself for some time before returning to his wife Soha Ali Khan and daughter Inaaya.