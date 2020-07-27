Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kanye West in Wyoming After His Public Apology

Additionally, Kanye has had a support system at his ranch during this time, the first insider explained.

“There are many people around him who are supporting him and helping him. Many people on his team have urged him to have more balance, but understand he is in ‘creative mode’ right now,” the insider shared.

Among those supporting Kanye right now have been Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber. The couple flew to Wyoming on Friday, July 24, to visit with the rapper.

On Saturday, July 25, the Yeezy designer posted a candid photo of the “Sorry” singer sitting down with Damon Dash, the Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder. “DD & JB discussing the new spray foam wall prototypes on the YZY campus,” Kanye wrote on Twitter.