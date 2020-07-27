Kim Kardashian in tears as she meets Kanye West in Wyoming for marriage crisis talks

Kim Kardashian West reunited with her husband Kanye West on Monday, after flying into Wyoming where she was pictured sobbing during an intense conversation with the troubled rapper.

The 39-year-old reality star is seen crying and looking distressed as she talks to Kanye, 43, in a vehicle following his political campaign rally and Twitter meltdown last week, where he discussed them once considering to have an abortion and also hinting that she’d had an affair with rapper Meek Mill, which Kanye has since publicly apologized for.

It is the first that the married couple have been pictured together since before his disastrous first campaign rally in in North Charleston, South Carolina, after announcing his unlikely bid for presidency.

The pair – who share children North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one – can be seen having what appears to be crisis talks in his car after leaving a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant in Wyoming where he owns a $14 million ranch.

Meanwhile, Kanye is still eager for his presidential bid to become a reality, after making another last-ditch attempt to get on another ballot in Missouri, TMZ reported on Monday.

Last week, Kim took to Instagram following Kanye’s controversial behavior, admitting that she was ‘powerless’ amid his meltdown, calling her husband ‘brilliant but complicated’.

The reality star said ‘his words sometimes do not align with his intentions’ after Kanye last night claimed he has been ‘trying to get divorced’ from Kim since she met his fellow rapper Meek Mill at a hotel.

Kanye said last Tuesday that Kim was ‘out of line’ to meet Meek Mill at a hotel in Los Angeles to talk about ‘prison reform’, and blasted her mother Kris Jenner as ‘Kris Jong-Un’ while accusing the pair of ‘white supremacy.’

However, Kanye apologized to his wife in a tweet last week, amid reports that he went to hospital to be treated for anxiety.

The rapper tweeted: ‘I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me.to [sic] Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.’

His apology came after Kim gave a frank and honest statement about the situation to her fans, sharing three pages to her Instagram story last Wednesday saying: ‘Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor.’

She told her 180 million followers: ‘I understand Kanye is subject to criticism because he is a public figure and his actions at times can cause strong opinions and emotions. He is a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, and has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder.

‘Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.’

Prior to his meltdown on Twitter, Kanye sparked concern during a rambling and chaotic speech at his first presidential rally at North Charleston’s Exquis Event Center in South Carolina.

He shockingly revealed that he and his wife Kim had considered aborting their daughter North, who is now seven, before he got a ‘message from God’.

His unscripted speech, which came two weeks after he announced his unlikely bid for president, is said to have left his wife and her family upset and alarmed.

During the event, the rapper appeared to acknowledge that his comments would be met with a negative reaction by his family. He explained that if his wife were to divorce him after making the comments, he would still be thankful that she had North.

‘Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to,’ he said.

Kanye has been open about his struggle with bipolar disorder and, in 2016, he spent in hospital after a ‘psychiatric emergency’ that forced him to cancel 21 concert dates.

Kim has previously defended her husband’s rants and said in a 2018 tweet that he was a ‘free-thinker’ and entitled to his own opinion. She also appeared to endorse her husband’s presidential bid when he first announced it two weeks ago by retweeting his message with an emoji of a US flag.

During his rally speech, Kanye, who was dressed in a bullet-proof vest with 2020 shaved into his hair, shared that in 2013 Kim ‘had the pills in her hand’ to have an abortion before he was inspired by God to have the child.

‘My girlfriend called me screaming, crying. I’m a rapper. And she said I’m pregnant. She was crying,’ he said.

Kanye said he was weighing up what to do, when he received what he interpreted as a sign from God while he was working on his laptop in Paris.

‘My screen went black and white. And God said, if you f*** with my vision I f*** with yours,’ he yelled. ‘And I called my girlfriend and said we’re going to have this child.

‘Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into this world, when I did not want to.’

The rapper went on to break down in tears as he shouted: ‘She had the pills in her hand! I almost killed my daughter!’

Kanye also revealed that his father wanted to abort him but his mother Donda ‘saved his life’.

‘My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy,’ he said.

Famous family: Kim and Kanye have four children North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 14 months

Kanye spent much of the rally discussing abortion, and announced that he wanted women to be given money by the government for bearing children, to discourage abortion.

‘Abortion should be legal but the option of maximum increase should be available,’ he said.

‘Everybody who has a baby gets a million dollars or something. No more Plan B – Plan A.’

Meanwhile, Kanye caused further drama during a Twitter rant when he brought up the fact that Kim had met with rapper Meek Mill back in 2018.

Kanye had claimed he’d been ‘trying to get divorced’ from Kim since she met Meek at LA’s Waldorf Astoria hotel to discuss prison reform.

The 33-year-old rapper, real name Robert Rihmeek Williams, was pictured meeting Kim in a professional capacity, joined by philanthropist Clara Wu at a rooftop restaurant.

However, Meek was clear in his denial that nothing untoward happened between himself and Kim, writing earlier this week: ‘Sh** is cappp cmon’, which is slang. (Meek announced at the weekend that he has now split with his girlfriend Milan Harris.)

After the photo emerged, Meek took to his Twitter account last Thursday to tweet: ‘Being around the wrong environment and wrong people will make you forget your worth! Stay focused.’

Kim earned glowing praise from Mill last year, when the rapper called her a ‘friend’ and hailed her for ‘doing a lot of good work’ on prison reform.

Meek and Kim both attended a Criminal Justice Reform Summit in Los Angeles in November 2018, but it was at the Jeremy Hotel rather than the Waldorf in Beverly Hills which Kanye appeared to be referring to.

Last Tuesday, in a string of now-deleted shocking tweets, Kanye claimed: ‘I’ve been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for ‘prison reform.’

He added: ‘Meek is my man and was respectful That’s my dog Kim was out of line I’m worth 5 billion dollars and more than that through Christ But ya’ll ain’t listen to MJ and now ya’ll believe them???’