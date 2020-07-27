Kanye West’s Meltdown Stems From ‘Unresolved Grief’ Over His Mother’s Death, According to Her Ex

WENN

Ulysses Blakely, who dated Ye’s mom Donda West for years and helped raise him, believes that the ‘Black Skinhead’ rapper ‘has not recovered from the loss of his mother.’

A close family friend has weighed in on Kanye West‘s latest episode of bipolar disorder. Ulysses Blakely, who dated Ye’s mom Donda West for years and helped raise him, thinks that his public meltdown has something to do with his “unresolved grief” over the death of his mother.

After witnessing the close bond between the Yeezy designer and his mother, Ulysses tells The Post of Ye’ outburst, “My personal feeling – just from the person I know – is that this is unresolved grief.” He adds, “He has not recovered from the loss of his mother. They had such a close bond.”

Donda passed away of a heart attack in 2007 due to complication from cosmetic surgeries she had undergone one day earlier, including liposuction, a tummy tuck and breast reduction. In a 2015 interview with Q magazine, he admitted, “My mother was my everything.” He shared his regret as saying, “If I had never moved to LA she’d be alive … I don’t want to go far into it because it will bring me to tears.”

More than 10 years later, insiders say that the pain of losing his mother is still as raw for Kanye today as when it happened as Ulysses explains the mother-son relationship, “She was protective … she was a very forceful person who sought to fortify him for the real world.” He goes on explaining, “She knew that he was clearly not ordinary and wanted him to take special care and not be injured by our Western way of life.”

Kanye has been holed up in his Wyoming ranch and reportedly turned down his wife Kim Kardashian‘s pleas to join him, though he has apologized to her for airing their dirty laundry. On Saturday, July 25, he was spotted entering the ER of a hospital in Cody for anxiety, but left 10 minutes later because there were lots of people inside and he felt uncomfortable.

After he returned to his ranch house, a short time later an ambulance arrived on the property. EMTs checked his vitals, including heart rate and blood pressure, and determined he was not in danger and didn’t seem to need any further medical treatment. He later invited 4 paparazzi inside his ranch house to tell them he wanted the photographers to let him “control the narrative.”