Kanye West Spotted Entering Wyoming Hospital Emergency Room!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
8

Kanye West was spotted entering a hospital in Coty, Wyoming, after he apologized to his wife, Kim Kardashian for making their issues public on social media.

Photographers who shot the photos told The Blast that Ye was walking into the Cody Regional Health Hospital’s emergency room on Saturday afternoon for an ‘unknown reason.’

