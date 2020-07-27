Kanye West Spotted Entering Wyoming Hospital Emergency Room!!

Kanye West was spotted entering a hospital in Coty, Wyoming, after he apologized to his wife, Kim Kardashian for making their issues public on social media.

Photographers who shot the photos told The Blast that Ye was walking into the Cody Regional Health Hospital’s emergency room on Saturday afternoon for an ‘unknown reason.’

“I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me,” Ye tweeted to earlier that day.

Kim released a statement last week, asking supporters to have “compassion” for Ye, who was reportedly in the middle of a bipolar episode.

“As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder. Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand,” she wrote on Instagram Live. “I’ve never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye’s right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because off the stigma and misconceptions about mental health.”