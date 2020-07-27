Kanye West Reportedly Treated For Anxiety Following Hospital Visit!!

Kanye West was spotted entering a hospital emergency room in Coty, Wyoming — but he reportedly walked out just minutes after because it was too crowded.

A source close to Kanye told The Blast that the raper made the hospital trip after suffering from extreme anxiety. After arriving at the emergency room, he “he got uncomfortable” with the number of people who were inside — and decided to leave.

West the allegedly arranged for an ambulance to be sent to his ranch so that he could be treated in the privacy of his own home. Ye was checked for vitals — including heart rate and blood pressure — and he was cleared.

The outlet also reports that the rapper invited photographers in to his home, so that they could see what was going on and so that he could “control the narrative.”

Ye appears has not confirmed that he is suffering a bipolar episode.