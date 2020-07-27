Kanye West Reportedly Treated For Anxiety Following Hospital Visit!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9

Kanye West was spotted entering a hospital emergency room in Coty, Wyoming — but he reportedly walked out just minutes after because it was too crowded.

A source close to Kanye told The Blast that the raper made the hospital trip after suffering from extreme anxiety. After arriving at the emergency room, he “he got uncomfortable” with the number of people who were inside — and decided to leave.

